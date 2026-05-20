Premier League: Arsenal edge Burnley to move five points clear at top

London: Arsenal F.C. moved closer to their first Premier League title in 22 years after a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley F.C. on Monday. Kai Havertz scored the key goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz headed in a corner from Bukayo Saka just before halftime, which settled a hard-fought contest and put Arsenal five points clear at the top of the table with one game left.

However, Manchester City F.C. still has two matches to play and can keep the title race going if they beat AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday. If City does not win, Arsenal will be champions before their final match against Crystal Palace F.C.

Arsenal entered the match with a charged atmosphere in north London. Thousands of fans welcomed the team bus through clouds of red flares as confidence in a long-awaited title victory grew.

Despite Burnley being relegated and without a permanent manager, Arsenal had to work hard for the win.

The visitors put pressure on early with Hannibal Mejbri, while Arsenal struggled at first to find their rhythm under the heavy expectation. Gradually, though, Arteta’s team started to take control.

Eberechi Eze tested goalkeeper Max Weiss. Arsenal also unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty after Saka went down from a challenge by Lucas Pires.

The breakthrough came from another set-piece, an area where Arsenal has excelled all season. Saka’s dangerous delivery was met by Havertz, whose glancing header marked Arsenal’s 18th league goal from a corner this season.

The tension in the Emirates eased briefly, but Arsenal couldn’t finish the match after the break. Eze hit the crossbar, and Havertz received only a yellow card after VAR reviewed his challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu for a potential red-card foul.

As the clock wound down, anxiety returned among the home crowd, who feared a late twist in Arsenal’s title chase. But the hosts held strong, securing a fourth consecutive league win without conceding a goal. IANS

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