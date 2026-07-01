Robert Lewandowski Joins Chicago Fire on Two-Year Deal in Major League Soccer

NEW YORK: Robert Lewandowski, the former Barcelona striker and Poland’s all-time leading scorer, is heading to Major League Soccer to play for the Chicago Fire.

The Fire announced a two-year contract with Lewandowski on Monday, pending finalization of his visa and international transfer certificate.

Lewandowski joins a Chicago team that ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 26 points over 14 games at the league’s break for the World Cup. IANS

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