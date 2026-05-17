Robert Lewandowski to Leave Barcelona: Hansi Flick Hails Striker as Role Model and Demands Grand Send-Off

Barcelona: FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick paid an emotional tribute to departing striker Robert Lewandowski and said the Polish star ‘deserves a big farewell’ after confirming he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Real Betis, Flick revealed that Lewandowski had already informed the squad about his decision and said it had been a privilege to coach the veteran striker.

“Lewandowski spoke to the squad and said his goodbyes. It’s been a great chapter for him, and he made that very clear. For me, it’s been a privilege to work with him because he’s a true professional,” Flick said during the pre-match press conference.

The German coach praised Lewandowski’s mentality, professionalism, and influence on younger players, calling him a role model within the squad.

“He’s a role model, which is why he’s still performing at this level. Now he wants a new challenge, and we respect that. He’s a great person, a great player, and a fantastic example for the younger players,” he added. IANS

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