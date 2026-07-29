Roberto Mancini set to return as Italian men’s national team head coach

MILAN: Roberto Mancini is set to be appointed as the Italian men’s national team head coach, according to reports.

This will mark the second time the 61-year-old has taken charge of Italy after his first stint from 2018 to 2023, during which it lifted the European Championship in 2021. He will be replacing Gennaro Gattuso, who left the job after Italy failed to qualify for a third successive FIFA World Cup after it lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a deciding playoff match. Agencies

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