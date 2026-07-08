Roberto Martinez to step down as Portugal coach after Spain defeat

DALLAS: Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side on Monday, calling the defeat the end of a cycle for the team. Martinez said his contract ended on Monday and Portugal’s football leadership now had the chance to appoint a new coach. The Spaniard said he had come to Portugal to win the World Cup and saw no point in continuing after failing to achieve that target. Agencies

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to help the team in Euro 2024, says Portugal manager Roberto Martinez