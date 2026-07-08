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Roberto Martinez to step down as Portugal coach after Spain defeat

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side on Monday, calling the defeat the end of a cycle for the team.
Roberto Martinez
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DALLAS: Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said he was leaving his role after Spain beat his side on Monday, calling the defeat the end of a cycle for the team. Martinez said his contract ended on Monday and Portugal’s football leadership now had the chance to appoint a new coach. The Spaniard said he had come to Portugal to win the World Cup and saw no point in continuing after failing to achieve that target. Agencies

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Roberto Martinez
Spain
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