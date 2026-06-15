Robin Montgomery completes fairytale run to capture maiden WTA title

s'Hertogenbosch: Robin Montgomery’s comeback story gained a remarkable new chapter on Sunday as the American secured her first WTA singles title at the Libema Open in s’Hertogenbosch

The 21-year-old was crowned champion after top seed Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the final due to illness, bringing an abrupt end to what had been an impressive week for both players on the Dutch grass courts.

For Montgomery, the title represents a significant milestone in a career that has recently been interrupted by injury. The former world No. 95 spent nearly 10 months away from competition after being sidelined from June 2025 until April this year. IANS

Also Read: Elina Svitolina Wins Italian Open 2026 in Rome, Leads WTA Rankings After Historic Clay-Court Sweep for Ukraine