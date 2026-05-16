Robin Singh Officially Ends 14-Year Stint with Mumbai Indians and MI Emirates

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Robin Singh has officially ended his long association with the Mumbai Indians franchise, bringing down the curtain on a journey that began in 2010.

Robin made the announcement through a social media post on Friday, confirming that he has parted ways not only with the IPL side but also with the ILT20 franchise MI Emirates.

He clarified that while he had not been part of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL support staff since 2022, this year marked the conclusion of his role with their overseas setup as well.

“I’d like to share that I have officially parted ways with the Mumbai Indians. Although I have not been part of their IPL staff since 2022, as of this year also with their team in the Emirates league,” Robin shared on X. IANS

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