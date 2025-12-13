FIA Re-elects Mohammed Ben Sulayem for Another Four Years

Paris: Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as the president of the motorsport body FIA and will serve a second four-year term until 2029.

The 64-year-old Emirati, who succeeded Jean Todt as head of the world motorsport governing body in December 2021, was re-elected without opposition at the FIA’s annual general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Thank you to all our FIA members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever,” said president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.” IANS

