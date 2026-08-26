Roger Federer Returns to US Open Stage, Rules Out Professional Comeback

NEW YORK: Roger Federer is set to make his return to the US Open for the first time since 2019, but has already ruled out a potential return to professional tennis.

Federer — who won the men’s singles title five times — will play one exhibition set against Andy Roddick and one set of doubles with John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi, and the Swiss player confessed to some nerves.

“I haven’t played a singles set in, I don’t know, (Hubert) Hurkacz at Wimbledon maybe, so it’s been five years,” Federer said Monday. “I don’t know how it’s going to go tomorrow. So there is a lot of uncertainty but a lot of happiness that I can return to Arthur Ashe, a place where I have had so many beautiful moments.”

However, when asked if he would consider a professional tennis like Venus and Serena Williams, he was quick to rule it out.

“No, no, no, no. No, not at all,” Federer said during a news conference. “Thanks for asking. I wasn’t sure if the question was going to get asked, but I’m happy you did so I can clarify in case anybody thought.”

The 45-year-old said that he was delighted to get the opportunity to return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to say his goodbyes.

“They gave me an ovation because they saw me on the big screen, but I just feel, like, tomorrow and I guess today, as well, and Monday next week, it really gives me a true opportunity to say thank you and goodbye, which I think is important for some,” Federer said. “It’s a nice thing to do, for sure.” Agencies

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