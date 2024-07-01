‘Rohit and Co. have silenced critics’ Says Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah

Bridgetown: Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), congratulated the Indian team after their historic T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

“I stand before you, along with all of India, filled with immense pride and admiration for Team India’s remarkable achievements on the global stage. This team truly embodies a rising, vibrant, and resilient India, asserting its rightful place in the world of cricket,” Shah said in a statement.

“I am delighted that, as the governing body of the sport in India, the BCCI has played a part in this team’s success through our relentless focus on identifying, grooming, and nurturing the right talent. Our commitment to grassroots development and talent cultivation is bearing fruit in ways that fill us all with immense pride,” he added. Agencies

