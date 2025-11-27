Rohit back as No. 1 ODI batter, Starc attains career-high in Test rankings

Dubai: Rohit Sharma regained the top rank among ODI batters, while Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza achieved the No.1 spot in the T20I all-rounders rankings for the first time in his career, reflecting his recent strong form in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Raza has been in excellent form for his team in the ongoing tri-series with Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan. His latest performance was against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, where he scored a rapid 37 runs and bowled four economical overs in a nine-wicket defeat.

Raza’s performance was sufficient for him to surpass Pakistan’s Saim Ayub in the T20I all-rounders rankings, with the 39-year-old reaching the top spot for the first time in his 13-year international career.

Raza has remained in the top 10 rankings since the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with his recent performances highlighting his consistent form in the shortest format of the game. He was recently ranked No.1 as the ODI all-rounder in September and is now second in the same category for the longer white-ball format. Ayub drops to second in T20I all-rounders rankings, while Mohammad Nawaz moves up to seventh after strong performances in the tri-series.

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc climbs four spots to fifth place and achieves a new career-high Test bowler rating after his Player of the Match performance against England. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam advances four places to 15th, marking the biggest rise. IANS

