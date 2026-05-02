Rohit Recovering Well, Call on CSK Clash to Be Taken on Match Day: Jayawardene

Chennai: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said injured opener Rohit Sharma is making steady progress from a hamstring injury, adding that the franchise’s medical team will decide on his inclusion for Saturday’s clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit, who has featured in only four matches this season, batted at the nets in Chennai on Friday after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury. “It’s progressed well. He’s working really hard to get back at it. For us, with the medical team, it’s on a daily basis.

“We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So we’ll make a decision. We’ll see him practising today as well. So let’s see how he feels tomorrow and what the medical team will tell us,” Jayawardene said in the pre-match press conference. IANS

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