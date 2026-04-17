Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Next Few IPL Matches Due to Injury

Mumbai: Talismanic opener Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the next couple of matches as the Mumbai Indians attempt to haul themselves back on the rails after suffering three successive defeats in the IPL. That Rohit was not fully fit after suffering an injury to his right hamstring in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12 was confirmed on Thursday, just before the start of MI’s match with Punjab Kings. At the toss, skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed that Rohit Sharma will miss the next couple of matches at least.

“Rohit misses out; he’ll take a couple of games to see where he is,” said Pandya at the toss, indicating that Rohit has maybe not fully recovered from the injury and MI would not take a risk by rushing him into the middle. IANS

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