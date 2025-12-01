Sports

Rohit Sharma breaks Afridi’s record for most sixes in ODI history

Rohit Sharma broke Shahid Afridi’s ODI sixes record, hitting his 352nd six in India’s first ODI win over South Africa.
Ranchi: India’s stalwart Rohit Sharma played a superb innings against South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday and another feather to his already illustrious cap by breaking the former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s world record for most sixes in ODIs by hitting three maximums at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday. While the Afridi ended his career with 351 ODI sixes, Rohit went one up and notched up his ODI career’s 352nd maximum to script history.

After getting to his 60th ODI half-century in the 19th over, Rohit notched up his 352nd ODI six to climb to the top of the elite list. Only three cricketers have scored over 300 sixes in the format, with Chris Gayle being the third, besides Rohit and Afridi, with 331 maximums. IANS

Most sixes in ODIs

Player                     Mat          Sixes       Runs        Ave

Rohit Sharma          277          352          11427      49.25

Shahid Afridi           398          351          8064        23.57

Chris Gayle             301          331          10480      37.83

Sanath Jayasuriya   445          270          13430      32.36

MS Dhoni               350          229          10773      50.57       Rohit’s sixes wagon-wheel in ODIs:

Zone                               Sixes       Sixes %

Fine Leg                          17            4.82%

Backward square leg        67            19.03%

Forward square leg          126          35.79%

Mid-on                             54            15.34%

Mid-off                            64            18.18%

Covers                             18            5.11%

Backward point                3             0.85%

Fine third-man                  3             0.85%

