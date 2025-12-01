Rohit Sharma breaks Afridi’s record for most sixes in ODI history

Ranchi: India’s stalwart Rohit Sharma played a superb innings against South Africa in the first ODI on Sunday and another feather to his already illustrious cap by breaking the former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s world record for most sixes in ODIs by hitting three maximums at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday. While the Afridi ended his career with 351 ODI sixes, Rohit went one up and notched up his ODI career’s 352nd maximum to script history.

After getting to his 60th ODI half-century in the 19th over, Rohit notched up his 352nd ODI six to climb to the top of the elite list. Only three cricketers have scored over 300 sixes in the format, with Chris Gayle being the third, besides Rohit and Afridi, with 331 maximums. IANS

Most sixes in ODIs

Player Mat Sixes Runs Ave

Rohit Sharma 277 352 11427 49.25

Shahid Afridi 398 351 8064 23.57

Chris Gayle 301 331 10480 37.83

Sanath Jayasuriya 445 270 13430 32.36

MS Dhoni 350 229 10773 50.57 Rohit’s sixes wagon-wheel in ODIs:

Zone Sixes Sixes %

Fine Leg 17 4.82%

Backward square leg 67 19.03%

Forward square leg 126 35.79%

Mid-on 54 15.34%

Mid-off 64 18.18%

Covers 18 5.11%

Backward point 3 0.85%

Fine third-man 3 0.85%

