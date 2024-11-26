Rohit Sharma joins Indian team on Day 4 of Perth Test against Australia

Perth: India captain Rohit Sharma has joined the team on day 4 of their ongoing first Test against Australia at the Perth Stadium on Monday. The broadcasters’ cameras spotted Rohit sitting in the dressing room and watching day four’s proceedings alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit had arrived in Perth on Sunday, and had missed the ongoing match of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to the birth of his second child. Fox Sports also showed that Rohit was practising against the pink ball in nets at Perth during lunch break, with reserve players Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar bowling to him.

India are slated to play a two-day pink-ball tour match against Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1 ahead of the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval happening from December 6-10. IANS

