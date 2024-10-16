Rohit Sharma on Bumrah’s vice-captain role...‘He’s got good head on his shoulder, understands the game well’

Bengaluru: India captain Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership capabilities after his appointment as Test vice-captain for the three-match New Zealand series. Bumrah hasn’t had much captaincy caps to his name in his international career but Rohit shared that he was part of the leadership group and also led India occasionally in the past.

“Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I’ve played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He’s got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters in the pre-match press meet after rain hampered India’s training session.

“Tactically, I can’t say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added. “He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them. So, over the past, he’s always been in our leadership group,” said Rohit. IANS

