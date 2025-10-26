Rohit Sharma scores 50th hundred in international cricket

SYDNEY: Indian opener Rohit Sharma smashed a hundred during his side’s third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

This was Rohit’s 50th hundred in international cricket – 33 in ODIs, 12 in Tests and five in T20Is. With this, he becomes only the third Indian (10th overall) to get to 50 international centuries in men’s cricket.

In Sydney, Rohit got to his hundred off the 105th ball of his innings with a single to long off against Aussie leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Kohli (51) have scored more ODI hundreds than Rohit. Agencies

