Chennai, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar to host Hockey India League 2025–26

New Delhi: The Hockey India League (HIL) revealed the schedule for the 2025–26 season of both the Men’s and Women’s leagues on Saturday, signalling the start of yet another exciting chapter in India’s top hockey competition.

The schedule was announced at a press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

The new season will feature the men’s league in three key cities: Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the women’s league will return to Ranchi, continuing the successful format from last year.

The men’s HIL will commence on 3rd January 2026 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai with an exciting opening match between the home team Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the stage for nearly a month of top-tier hockey. The league will include eight teams: Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and the HIL Governing Council. IANS

Alos Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam vs Services Double hat-trick drama as 25 wickets fall on opening day