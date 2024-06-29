‘Rohit Sharma spends time in strategy, planning with all of us’, says Rahul Dravid

New Delhi: After sailing to the T20 World Cup final, India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped high praise on captain Rohit Sharma’s tactical brilliance and said he spends a lot of time off the field on strategy and planning.

Talking about Rohit’s captaincy of the team, Dravid said, “About Rohit, whatever I say will fall short. The way he has worked with the team, his strategy, his maturity, the team’s response to him, and the time he spends in strategy, planning, and discussion with all of us. I cannot speak more highly about him as a cricketer and also as a person.”

Dravid also backed Virat Kohli despite his dipping form in the tournament and said he would come all guns blazing in the title clash.

“You know with Virat, the thing is, when you play a slightly high-risk brand of cricket there can be times when it doesn’t come off. Even today, I thought he hit a really good six to set the tempo but he was just unlucky that the ball seamed a little bit more. But I love the intent, I love the way he went about doing it. It sets a good example for the group as well if he’s willing to do it.” IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: India head coach Rahul Dravid Motivates Canada Cricket Team

Also Watch: