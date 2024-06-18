T20 World Cup: India head coach Rahul Dravid Motivates Canada Cricket Team

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on the Canada team after their final game got washed out in Flordia without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield.

As India players gear up to face Afghanistan in Barbados, BCCI shared a video of Dravid’s special interaction with the Canadian players and staff members in the dressing room.

On Saturday, Dravid received a signed jersey from Canada coach Pubudu Dassanayake. The Indian head coach commended the Canadian team for their efforts in the tournament and for emerging as an inspiration to young players.

“Guys, just thanks a lot. Personally, just want to acknowledge and appreciate the fantastic contributions that you guys have made to this tournament. You guys honestly are a great inspiration to all of us, to show us that we love the game truly. The kind of sacrifices you are willing to make to play this tournament, to qualify, to come here, to make this tournament what it is. Congratulations. Well done to all of you,” Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

“All I will say is that you know, keep taking it forward. You guys are inspiring. Not only other people, but I’m sure you’re inspiring young boys and girls in your own countries to be able to play the sport. So, the results honestly do not matter. The fact that you’re being an inspiration, I think, is great for the world,” he added.

The Indian team arrived in Barbados ahead of their Super 8 clash against Afghanistan on Thursday.

After arriving in Barbados, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was high in spirits and expressed his desire to enjoy the delicacies of the venue.

“We are in Barbados, looking forward to going to the beach, having some really good sun and at the same point of time beautiful clear blue water. There is no better place to play such a wonderful tournament at the same point of time with wonderful people,” Hardik said. (ANI)

Also Read: Ground is little bit soft and spongy, guys could feel effect on hamstring and calves, says Rahul Dravid

Also Watch: