Rohit Sharma's Historic Milestone; 1,000 Test Runs as Captain Across All Formats

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma delivered an impressive performance in the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala. He scored his 1,000th Test run as a captain. Scoring an unbeaten fifty on Day 1, he helped India kickstart their first innings on a powerful note and reaffirmed his crucial role in this series.
Despite some early low scores in the series, Rohit showed his true form. He scored a century in the Rajkot Test and a vital fifty in the Ranchi match. He kept up that momentum when leading his team in Dharamsala. After England was dismissed for 218 in their first innings, he steered India to a strong position.
Rohit's unforgettable moment came after he added 13 runs, hitting the mark of 1,000 Test runs as a captain. He's just the sixth cricketer worldwide to score 1,000 runs in all game formats. Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have also achieved this milestone, with Babar Azam of Pakistan as the latest addition before Rohit.
Several highly respected cricket players have scored 1,000 or more runs as captains in all game formats. This includes players like Virat Kohli (5,864 runs), MS Dhoni (3,454 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (3,449 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (2,856 runs), Sourav Ganguly (2,561 runs), MAK Pataudi (2,424 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (2,054 runs), Rahul Dravid (1,736 runs), and Kapil Dev (1,364 runs).
Rohit Sharma has reached a momentous point. What he's achieved takes his cricket career a step further. It also shows him as a fantastic leader. He's good in all types of cricket which shows his skills. He's done a lot for Indian cricket. This landmark achievement puts Sharma in a group of amazing leaders who've truly impacted cricket. What he's done has drummed up even more thrill and joy among cricket fans.
