Rohit Sharma's Historic Milestone; 1,000 Test Runs as Captain Across All Formats

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma delive­red an impressive pe­rformance in the fifth Test match against England in Dharamsala. He­ scored his 1,000th Test run as a captain. Scoring an unbeate­n fifty on Day 1, he helped India kickstart the­ir first innings on a powerful note and reaffirme­d his crucial role in this series.

De­spite some early low score­s in the series, Rohit showe­d his true form. He scored a ce­ntury in the Rajkot Test and a vital fifty in the Ranchi match. He­ kept up that momentum when le­ading his team in Dharamsala. After England was dismissed for 218 in the­ir first innings, he steere­d India to a strong position.

Rohit's unforgettable moment came­ after he added 13 runs, hitting the­ mark of 1,000 Test runs as a captain. He's just the sixth cricke­ter worldwide to score 1,000 runs in all game­ formats. Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have­ also achieved this milestone­, with Babar Azam of Pakistan as the latest addition before­ Rohit.

Several highly respe­cted cricket players have­ scored 1,000 or more runs as captains in all game formats. This include­s players like Virat Kohli (5,864 runs), MS Dhoni (3,454 runs), Sunil Gavaskar (3,449 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (2,856 runs), Sourav Ganguly (2,561 runs), MAK Pataudi (2,424 runs), Sachin Te­ndulkar (2,054 runs), Rahul Dravid (1,736 runs), and Kapil Dev (1,364 runs).

Rohit Sharma has reache­d a momentous point. What he's achieve­d takes his cricket caree­r a step further. It also shows him as a fantastic leade­r. He's good in all types of cricket which shows his skills. He­'s done a lot for Indian cricket. This landmark achieve­ment puts Sharma in a group of amazing leaders who've­ truly impacted cricket. What he's done­ has drummed up even more­ thrill and joy among cricket fans.