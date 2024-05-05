Rohit to lead Indian junior men's hockey team for Europe tour: Hockey India

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced the Indian junior men’s hockey team that will tour Europe between May 20-29. The team will play five matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and a Netherlands club team called Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as part of hockey India’s initiative to help the team gain exposure and build on experience. They will play their first match on 20th May against Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium before playing the same opponents in Breda, Netherlands on May 22.

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will then play the Netherlands’ club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda on May 23 followed by a game against Germany on May 28 in Germany. They will then return to Breda to play Germany once again on May 29 in their final match of the tour. IANS

