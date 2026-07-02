Ronald Koeman Resigns as Netherlands Coach After World Cup Exit

New Delhi: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman announced his resignation after the Dutch were knocked out in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by Morocco, marking the end of his second spell with Oranje as manager.

Koeman began his first tenure in early 2018, which lasted until mid-2020. He returned for a second term in early 2023 after the World Cup in Qatar, where the Netherlands had made the quarter-finals.

“I made the decision to bring my time as national team coach of the Dutch national team to a close. We all dreamed of a World Cup in which we would make history. We did not succeed. No one is more disappointed about that than I am. As national coach, you carry that responsibility. I have always felt it, and I always will.

“Furthermore, the past few years have made me realise once again that there are more important things than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless,” he shared on Instagram.

Under his leadership, the Dutch national team qualified for three major tournaments: Euro 2021, Euro 2024, and the 2026 World Cup. During Euro 2024, the Oranje reached the semi-finals, where England proved too strong, winning 2-1. (IANS)

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