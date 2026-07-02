Spain Handed Timely Boost as Yamal Regains Full Fitness

New York: Spain will be without two key players for their World Cup Round-of-32 match against Austria in Los Angeles on Thursday, but Lamine Yamal looks likely to play an increasingly important role for coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain’s bruising final group match against Uruguay on Friday left Nico Williams nursing a groin injury after a heavy challenge from Nicolas de la Cruz, while Yeremy Pino suffered a shoulder injury following another bad tackle. Although neither injury is as serious as first feared, neither player will be fit to face Austria, and both are doubts for a possible last-16 tie if Spain qualifies, robbing De la Fuente of two vital wide players.

The good news for the Spain coach is that Yamal continues to build match fitness, moving from 19 minutes in Spain’s first group game against Cabo Verde to a decisive 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia and 76 minutes against Uruguay as he recovers from the serious hamstring injury he suffered at the end of last season, reports Xinhua.

With Williams and Pino sidelined, Alex Baena looks likely to start on the left wing after scoring the winner against Uruguay. Elsewhere, De la Fuente is expected to stick with a defense that has yet to concede a goal at the World Cup, with the impressive Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi in central defense and Marcos Llorente and Marc Cucurella as fullbacks in front of the unflappable Unai Simón. Pedri, Rodri, Hernandez, and Fabian Ruiz will start in a hugely talented midfield, while Mikel Merino, another player returning to full fitness, waits for his chance.

Finally, winger Victor Munoz should be available after struggling with a calf injury, and if needed, the 22-year-old can also offer pace down the flanks. (IANS)

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