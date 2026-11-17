Ravenna: Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho played his first competitive match in 11 years at the age of 46, starting for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their derby against Forli on Sunday night.

Wearing the number 10 shirt, Ronaldinho played the entire first half. At the interval, he took a lap of the pitch at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, waving to supporters as they stood to applaud him.

Ravenna beat Forli 2-0 in the Serie C clash. Ronaldinho played a part in Giulio Donati’s 36th-minute opener and Simone Rabbi added the second in the 58th.

“It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing room,” Ronaldinho told Sky Sport Italia. He said he had enjoyed playing alongside teammates who had grown up watching him.

Ronaldinho had last played professionally for Fluminense in September 2015 and formally retired in 2018. Agencies

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