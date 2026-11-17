Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh in their Vijay Merchant Trophy Elite encounter at DVR Ground, Vijayawada, on Monday. Assam secured six valuable points after successfully chasing a target of 111 runs on the fourth innings.

Resuming their fight in the second innings, Himachal Pradesh showed considerable resistance and managed to score 303 runs in 96.2 overs after being dismissed for a modest 112 in their first innings. However, their effort was not enough to prevent Assam from taking control of the match.

Himachal Pradesh’s second-innings batting effort was led by Sambhav Sharma, who scored a fighting 57, while Suvansh S Dwivedi contributed 54. Aadish Minhas (38) and (37) also made useful contributions to help their side reach 303, setting Assam a target of 111 runs.

Assam’s bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings, with Kunal Upadhyay emerging as the chief architect of the collapse by claiming six wickets for 77 runs. Digbijoy N Chetry provided excellent support, picking up three wickets for 101 runs.

Chasing 111 for victory, Assam completed the formalities comfortably, reaching 111 for three in 29.2 overs. Swarnav Srihit Guru Das remained unbeaten on 50 off 80 deliveries, while captain Reyan Nandey contributed an unbeaten 38 off 43 balls to guide the team home. Yash N Choudhury claimed all three Assam wickets to fall.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh, after opting to bat, were bowled out for 112 in 34.1 overs in their first innings. Maina Kalita wreaked havoc with the ball, claiming seven wickets for 39 runs. In reply, Assam compiled 305 runs in 102.1 overs to secure a substantial first-innings lead of 193 runs. Swarnav Srihit Guru Das top-scored with 72, while Reyansh Pandey scored 49.

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