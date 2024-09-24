Ronnie Flanagan to retire as Independent Chair from ICC Anti-Corruption Unit

New Delhi: Ronnie Flanagan, who has been serving as the independent chair of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) since 2010, will retire at the end of October. This decision follows closely on the heels of ACU head Alex Marshall’s announcement that he will also retire in November.

Flanagan, a highly esteemed senior cop, has had an illustrious career. According to ESPNcricinfo, he was the Home Office chief inspector of constabulary for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and previously served as the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Flanagan succeeded Lord Paul Condon, the inaugural head of the ACU, who stepped down in 2010 after a decade of service.

Lord Condon was appointed by the ICC in 2000 with the crucial task of addressing the rampant issue of match-fixing. His tenure saw the imposition of life bans on three international cricket captains: Mohammad Azharuddin, Saleem Malik, and the late Hansie Cronje. Condon’s leadership established essential safeguards to protect the integrity of cricket from corrupt influences.

As his tenure was coming to a close, Condon cautioned that T20 cricket, particularly domestic franchise leagues, posed the most significant threat to the sport’s integrity. (ANI)

