Rookie Jackson Koivun stuns Scottie Scheffler to claim first PGA Tour title at 3M Open

Blaine: Rookie Jackson Koivun held his nerve to secure his first PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in only his third start as a pro and held at bay the world's top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler.

Koivun won the 3M Open by three strokes, holding off Scheffler with a closing 5-under 66 for a tournament-record 25-under 259 total.

Indian-origin Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut, while Hero-backed Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala did not start this week.

“All throughout the crowd I kept hearing, ‘Scottie’s coming. Scottie’s coming,’” the 21-year-old Koivun said. “I just tried to tune that out and keep playing the golf I knew I could.”

Scheffler, who played five groups ahead of Koivun, surged into contention with a 63 but settled for his fifth runner-up finish this season. His lone win this year was in his first start at The American Express in California.

Four players, Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman, Chandler Phillips and Denny McCarthy, tied for third at 20 under. IANS

Also Read: India make solid start in Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship