Rowing World Cup winner Lakshay provisionally suspended for doping

NEW DELHI: Lakshay, India’s first ever gold medallist in the lightweight double scull World Cup 3, has been provisionally suspended after returning positive in an out-of-competition dope test.

According to reports, Lakshay was suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after his sample, collected on May 25 at the Army Rowing Node (ARM) in Pune, found presence of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid.

The 23-year-old Lakshay, combined with Ujjwal Singh, had won the gold in Switzerland last month. However, after the test, the medal is likely to be stripped. If found guilty, the Army man could be suspended for four years.

This has also hampered India’s preparations for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan since the Lakshay-Ujjwal duo was a big medal prospect. Agencies

Also Read: Abdullah Shafique replaces injured Abdullah Fazal