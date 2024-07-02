Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoints former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik as Mentor

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik as their new Batting Coach and Mentor on Monday. Karthik had played for RCB for the first time in 2015 and 2016. He scored a total of 326 runs in the 15 matches in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.36 but his impact went beyond just the number of runs he scored.On the appointment as Batting Coach and Batting Mentor, Dinesh Karthik said, “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I’m truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value." (ANI)

