RR pacer Nandre Burger fined, handed demerit point for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Nandre Burger was fined 10 per cent of his match fees and received one demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct during the team’s recent match against Lucknow Super Giants. RR clinched a 40-run victory after restricting the Rishabh Pant-led side to 119 in 18 overs in their chase of 160 runs. The South Africa international admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5, which relates to using language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive response from another player during the match. IANS

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