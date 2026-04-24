NorthEast United FC Host FC Goa in Crucial ISL Encounter

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on FC Goa in their upcoming Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday. The match will kick off at 5 PM.

The Highlanders are coming off a narrow 0–1 home defeat to Mohun Bagan in their previous match, which was played in Guwahati under torrential rain. FC Goa, on the other hand, head into the game with confidence after registering a 2–0 victory over Mumbai City FC in their last outing.

NorthEast United FC’s head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, will miss the clash due to suspension. In his absence, Indian assistant coach Amogh Adige will take charge from the touchline. At just 25 years and 240 days, Adige—who has also worked with the India U-23 national team—will become the youngest coach to lead a side in an ISL match, surpassing Noel Joseph’s record of 27 years and 256 days set earlier this month.

Speaking to the media during the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Adige said, “Our focus is on securing three points against FC Goa. We have a strong support staff, and we will work collectively, drawing on each other’s experience to make the best decisions for the team.”

On the absence of the head coach, he added, “We will certainly miss his presence on the touchline. However, our responsibility as a staff is to ensure the players are fully prepared. The head coach has been involved throughout the training week, so our match preparations remain unchanged.”

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