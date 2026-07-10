Russian Athletics to Appeal World Athletics Ban Before CAS

NEW DELHI: The Russian athletics federation announced on Thursday it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging World Athletics (WA) extending the blanket ban on its track and field athletes.

“Russian Athletics notes that World Athletics’ decision affects the fundamental interests of athletics in Russia and restricts Russian athletes’ right to compete, on grounds that Russian Athletics considers discriminatory,” read the Federation’s statement.

World Athletics announced last Friday that the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes — imposed in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — would remain in place.

WA president Sebastian Coe said the body’s Council Meeting had “been consequential and methodical in reviewing the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus and in identifying a conditional pathway back into international competition”.

“We presented options for the Council to consider on this matter, however, the original decision remains on the sanctions that protect the integrity and fairness of our competitions, with no tangible movement towards peace negotiations having materialised.”

WA’s stand has been in contrast with other federations — World Gymnastics and the International Skating Union the latest to ease restrictions.

Those came before this week’s announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that under strict conditions Russian athletes would be allowed to compete in team events and qualifying competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Agencies

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