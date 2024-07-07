Russian Wrestlers Reject Olympic Invitation Over Selection Dispute

MOSCOW: Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer’s Olympic Games have rejected the invitation, the Russian Wrestling Federation said Saturday.

“We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes,” the federation said in a statement, announcing that the governing body, coaches and athletes had taken a ‘unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympics Games’. Agencies

