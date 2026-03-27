Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson set to form Chennai Super Kings opening pair

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped a hint about the team’s opening combination for the Indian Premier League edition, revealing he, along with wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson, will open the innings in IPL 2026. CSK who had a dismal campaign last year and their top order was a major weakness. They had tried multiple combinations, but all led to disaster. The five-time winners then tried Ayush Mhatre at the top, and he provided some brisk starts. But with CSK roping in Sanju Samson for IPL 2026, the franchise opted to go in with an experienced pair. IANS

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