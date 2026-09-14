Ryan Garcia Crushes Conor Benn in Second-Round Stoppage to Retain WBC Welterweight Crown

New DELHI: American Ryan Garcia defended his World Boxing Council welterweight title on Saturday night with a second-round stoppage of Britain’s Conor Benn in Las Vegas.

Garcia delivered a hammering right hand to the chin that dropped Benn to the canvas 45 seconds into the second round and followed with punishing flurries of punches until referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight after one minute and 25 seconds of the second round.

Garcia improved to 26-2 with his 21st victory inside the distance and denied Benn, in his first world title bout, a chance to become a world champion like his father, England’s Nigel Benn.

The fight was at T-Mobile Arena, where Garcia won the crown in February with a unanimous decision victory over US countryman Mario Barrios.

The 28-year-old American was defending his 147-pound (66.7kg) division title for the first time.

Benn, a 29-year-old Englishman, is the son of a former middleweight and super middleweight world champion. He fell to 25-2 after coming off an April unanimous decision victory over American Regis Prograis at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Agencies

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