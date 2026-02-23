Sports

Ryan Garcia wins WBC welterweight title

Ryan Garcia beat Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in Las Vegas to win the WBC welterweight title, then called out Shakur Stevenson.
Las Vegas: Ryan Garcia secured his first major title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios to become the new WBC welterweight champion. The 27-year-old American knocked down compatriot Barrios with a right hand during the first 30 seconds of the opening round in Las Vegas on Saturday. Garcia, a former interim lightweight champion, was in control for the full 12 rounds and won with scores of 119-108, 120-107 and 118-109. In his post-fight interview, Garcia called out newly crowned WBO super-lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who was in attendance at T-Mobile Arena. Agencies

