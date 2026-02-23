Ryan Garcia wins WBC welterweight title

Las Vegas: Ryan Garcia secured his first major title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios to become the new WBC welterweight champion. The 27-year-old American knocked down compatriot Barrios with a right hand during the first 30 seconds of the opening round in Las Vegas on Saturday. Garcia, a former interim lightweight champion, was in control for the full 12 rounds and won with scores of 119-108, 120-107 and 118-109. In his post-fight interview, Garcia called out newly crowned WBO super-lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who was in attendance at T-Mobile Arena. Agencies

