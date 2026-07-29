Ryan ten Doeschate ends India assistant coach stint, set for KKR coaching role

New Delhi: Ryan ten Doeschate has ended his stint as the Indian team’s assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England, bringing to a close a two-year association with the national team. The former Netherlands captain is expected to rejoin Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he is set to take up a coaching role.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, ten Doeschate informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision while the team was still in the United Kingdom, shortly after India suffered defeats in both the T20I and ODI series against England. IANS

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