SA VS BAN: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada stars in South Africa’s 7-wicket win over Bangladesh

DHAKA: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took six second-innings wickets as South Africa won the first Test against Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday, wrapping up victory before lunch on the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

South Africa reached its target as it scored 106 for three wickets in the second innings, with 41 coming from opener Tony de Zorzi and an unbeaten 30 runs from Tristan Stubbs seeing it home.

Rabada took two wickets early on the fourth day to finish with figures of six for 46, in a match in which he celebrated passing 300 Test wickets, as Bangladesh was dismissed for 307 in its second innings.

The home side had fought its way back into the contest on the third day to take an 81-run lead as it was 283 for seven overnight, but with only three wickets in hand, was always under threat as it came out to face the second new ball on Thursday.

South Africa’s pacemen quickly cleaned up the tail, denying middle-order batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz a Test ton as he was the last wicket to fall, dismissed for 97, slicing Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip.

It left South Africa a modest target to chase with plenty of time in hand and it took 22 overs to ensure the win.

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam took three for 43 to add to his five wickets in the first innings.

The teams meet in the second Test in Chittagong, starting on Tuesday. Agencies

