South Africa climb to fourth spot in World Test Championship after win over Bangladesh

Dhaka: South Africa have climbed to fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test on Thursday.

The Proteas improved their point-percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place on the standings.

Bangladesh’s loss sees their point-percentage drop to 30.56 and they continue to languish in seventh place with India and Australia still remaining in the top two spots on the standings. IANS

Also Read: BAN VS SA: Mehidy Hasan rescues Bangladesh from innings defeat vs South Africa

Also Watch: