SA VS IND: South Africa win low scoring affair against India at St George’s Park

Gqeberha: South Africa beat India by 3 wickets in the low scoring affair at the St George’s Park on Sunday to level the 4-match series 1-1.

After restricting the visitors at just 124, the Proteas reached the target in 19 overs losing 7 wickets with the help of Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 47 runs (41 balls). He put on most important unbeaten 42-run partnership from 21 balls with Gerald Coetzee (19).

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarty created situation tight for South Africa in the middle over by claiming 5 wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya top-scored with 39, despite being majorly off the groove, as South Africa’s disciplined bowling performance helped them restrict India to 124/6.

On a firm pitch, the seam bowlers early help and capitalised on it to get early wickets by resorting more to bowling good and short lengths. The lack of batting depth meant India could never put South Africa under pressure. Backed by some scintillating fielding, the Proteas bowled exceptionally well to keep the visitors’ quiet. Barring skipper Aiden Markram, all bowlers got into the wickets’ column.

Brief Scores: India 124/6 (Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Axar Patel 27; Nqabayomzi Peter 1-20, Andile Simelane 1-20) lost to South Africa 128/7 in 19 overs (Tristan Stubbs 47, Reeza Hendricks 24, Varun Chakaravarty 5/17). Agencies

