SA VS NZ 2nd Test: South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 211, lead by 31

HAMILTON: Dane Piedt took a career-best 5-89 as South Africa bowled out New Zealand for 211 to take an unexpected first-innings lead Wednesday on the second day of the second Test.

South Africa was bowled out for 242 after resuming Day 2 at 220-6 and New Zealand conceded a 31 run lead as bowlers dominated and 14 wickets fell in the day.

New Zealand had been 183-9 and the deficit might have been greater but for a late innings of 33 by the redoubtable Neil Wagner.

Piedt reached the high point of a checkered Test career as he captured the wickets of Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young and Glenn Phillips to highlight an excellent bowling performance by the Proteas. Dane Paterson took the wicket of Devon Conway (0) in the first over of the New Zealand innings and finished with 3-39.

“My Test career has been ups and downs with injuries and I’m seriously proud of the way we fought today,” Piedt said. “We had a nice talk out in the middle, reflecting on the first Test (which New Zealand won by 281 runs) and I’m glad everyone stood up today and put something forward for the public.”

Four batters, two from each team, were out bowled off an inside edge and another was caught behind off an inside edge onto the pad on a day of inconsistent bounce at Seddon Park. There were signs the usually seamer-friendly pitch wasn’t performing to character when part-time spinner Rachin Ravindra bowled 21 overs for New Zealand on the first day.

Off-spinner Piedt came into his own in the middle session when the ball turned sharply and he asked questions even the best New Zealand batters couldn’t answer.

The 33-year-old made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in 2014 and played another six Tests over the next two years. He dropped out of the team but was recalled for two Tests in India in 2019 but took only two wickets in two Tests appearances. Agencies

