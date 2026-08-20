Aston Villa sign Japan World Cup goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

LONDON: Aston Villa announced on Wednesday that it has signed Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, which could hasten the departure of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the Premier League club.

Suzuki, who represented Japan at the World Cup this year, joins on a permanent transfer for a reported fee of around 35 million euros.

Born in the United States, Suzuki made his debut for Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds aged 18 .Following a short stint in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, he spent the past two seasons with Serie A side Parma. The 23-year-old will be the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in the Premier League. Agencies

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