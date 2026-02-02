Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Australian Open 2026 champion Carlos Alcaraz's "patience and composure" after he defeated Novak Djokovic and claimed his first title at the season's first Grand Slam tournament.

"What stood out at the Australian Open was Carlos Alcaraz’s patience. In the longer rallies, he stayed composed, kept his opponent under pressure, and chose his moments smartly. And the way he covered the court, so quick and precise, was a joy to watch! Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! What a valiant effort from @DjokerNole as well!" posted Sachin Tendulkar on social media. IANS

