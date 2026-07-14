Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Historic Women's Test Win at Lord's as Landmark Moment

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's historic victory over England in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur's side for scripting history at the iconic venue and describing the match as another significant milestone in the growth of women's cricket.

Tendulkar, who was present at the iconic venue on the final day to witness history, and also addressed the Indian team before the start of play, reflected on the significance of the occasion in a post on Instagram after India completed a commanding 270-run victory.

Highlighting the prestige attached to playing at Lord's, Tendulkar said the landmark fixture had fulfilled the aspirations of a new generation of cricketers.

“Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time,” Tendulkar wrote on his social media handles.

The former India captain also congratulated the visitors for their dominant display and singled out the performances that shaped the memorable victory.

“Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory,” he added.

Tendulkar reserved special praise for vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, centurion Yastika Bhatia and fast bowler Kranti Goud, whose performances proved instrumental in India's triumph.

“Smriti’s composure, Yastika’s brilliant century and Kranti’s five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special,” Tendulkar stated. IANS

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