AVS Inter-School Rapid Rating Chess Tournament Kicks Off in Balipara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AVS Inter-School Rapid Rating Chess Tournament got under way at the Assam Valley School in Balipara on Monday. Around 200 players from across the country are participating in this 9-round Swiss league tournament, featuring a rapid time control of 25 minutes with a 10-second increment from move one. The tournament was inaugurated by Col. Vikram Shahi in the presence of the Assam Valley School Headmaster Dr. Amit Jugran, Tournament Director Devesh Prajapati, Assam Chess Club Founder Biswajit Bharadwaj and All Assam Chess Association Joint Secretary Nandan Buragohain.

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