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Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ben Shelton’s Epic Upset of Carlos Alcaraz in US Open Quarter-Final

Sachin Tendulkar praises Ben Shelton-Carlos Alcaraz US Open thriller, calling it ‘some tennis’ after the American’s stunning five-set upset.
Sachin Tendulkar
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New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the thrilling US Open quarter-final between Ben Shelton and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, describing the five-set contest as ‘some tennis’ after the American pulled off a stunning upset.

Shelton defeated Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(10/7) in a four-hour and 28-minute battle that went down to a deciding-set tiebreaker.

“That was some tennis! Every time it looked like one of them had the match, the other fought his way back. And then it came down to the final few points,” said Tendulkar. (IANS)

Also Read: US Open: Ben Shelton upsets Carlos Alcaraz in thrilling quarterfinal

Sachin Tendulkar
Ben Shelton
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