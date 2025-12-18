Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India's Women Blind Cricket Team for T20 World Cup Triumph

Mumbai: Members of the Indian women’s blind cricket team, who were recently crowned T20 Blind Cricket World Cup champions, have met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai — the interaction marked as a significant milestone for the team. The team’s journey to the world title has been defined by resilience, grit, and an unshakable belief in their dreams, and to acknowledge that, Tendulkar spent nearly an hour with the players, congratulating them on their historic achievement and listening to their journeys with keen attention.

Praising their determination, Tendulkar said the team had overcome formidable challenges to chase their dreams and cross the final hurdle by winning the World Cup. He noted that their hard work and perseverance would be remembered and celebrated well beyond the tournament. He also acknowledged the crucial role played by the players’ families, particularly their parents, in offering encouragement and freedom rather than limitations, enabling the athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level. IANS

