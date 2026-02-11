Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family and the family of his son's fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and formally invite her to Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, scheduled to take place in early March.

“Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” Sachin wrote on X. IANS

