Sports

Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu

Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to invite President Droupadi Murmu to son Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding in early March.
Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu
Published on

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family and the family of his son's fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and formally invite her to Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, scheduled to take place in early March.

“Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” Sachin wrote on X. IANS

Also Read: Markram and Ngidi Lead South Africa to Dominant Win Over Canada in T20 World Cup Opener

Sachin Tendulkar
President Droupadi Murmu

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com