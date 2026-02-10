Markram and Ngidi Lead South Africa to Dominant Win Over Canada in T20 World Cup Opener

Ahmedabad: South Africa started the T20 World Cup campaign with 57-run win over minnors Canada here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night.

A flourish at the end, a roar in the middle, and a statement throughout — South Africa stamped their authority with the bat to post a commanding 213/4 after being asked to bat. The Proteas restricted the opponent at 156 in allotted overs. Navneet Shaliwal scored 64 runs from 49 balls while Harsh Thaker hit 33.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi claimed 4 wickets for 31 runs in his 4-over spell.

Earlier, Aiden Markram led with a stylish 59 off 32 balls, and David Miller finished strong with an unbeaten 39 off 23. The Proteas played smoothly at the start, took charge in the middle, and went all out at the end, leaving Canada battered at every stage.

South Africa quickly took control. The Powerplay was all about Markram and Quinton de Kock, who scored 65 runs without losing a wicket in the first six overs. They didn’t play wildly; they played smart. Markram found the gaps, de Kock kept the score ticking, and Canada’s bowlers struggled to find their rhythm.

Extras didn’t help, either, with nine runs added by the time they reached 50 in 4.3 overs. Kaleem Sana and Bajwa couldn’t find their lengths. The result was no wickets and no holds.

If the powerplay showed control, the middle overs were all about dominance. After drinks at 66/0, Markram shifted gears and reached a solid T20 fifty off 28 balls. Ryan Rickelton joined in, and the second-wicket partnership grew to 56 runs in just 25 balls, pushing the run rate over ten. Canada finally took some wickets when de Kock and then Markram got out, but the scoreboard read 126/2, and the damage was done.

Brief scores: South Africa 213/4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 59, David Miller 39 not out; Ansh Patel 3-31, Dilpreet Bajwa1-40) beat Canada 156/8 in 20 overs (Navneet Shaliwal 64, Harsh Thaker 33, Lungi Ngidi 4/31, Marco Jansen 2/30). Agencies

